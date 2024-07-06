Man Utd one step closer to Zirkzee deal after agreeing terms



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United have moved one step closer to signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee after agreeing personal terms.

Man United are keen on bolstering their centre-forward department this summer following the departure of Anthony Martial on a free transfer. Zirkzee has been identified as the priority target for the Red Devils and Caught Offside claim that the club now have an agreement over personal terms with the Dutchman.

United can sign the 23-year-old by triggering his £34 million release clause, but they prefer to negotiate payment terms with Bologna to avoid paying the fee in one go. Caught Offside add that the striker is prepared to rebuff any offer from Arsenal as he has prioritised a move to the Red Devils this summer.

Good potential

Zirkzee has yet to become a complete striker, but he had a productive campaign with Bologna last season. The former Bayern Munich graduate registered 12 goals and provided another 7 assists. Apart from his goal involvements, he was impressive with his chance creation, dribbling skills and counter-attacking pace.

All of his attacking attributes would suit United and manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils clearly prefer to play on the counter-attack with their quick forwards and Zirkzee would be a quality competitor in the ranks alongside Rasmus Hojlund, who is also in the development phase of his career as a centre-forward.

Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the Dutchman, but it seems Zirkzee has been convinced to join the Red Devils which is a huge positive. The fans should be delighted by the same. United are not in the Champions League next season, but they continue to remain a lucrative destination for emerging stars.

As things stand, Zirkzee could become United’s first signing of the summer transfer window, provided the club can speed up negotiations with Bologna. The Red Devils are also working on a deal for his compatriot Matthijs de Ligt, who has also given the green light to join the club from Bayern Munich.