Arsenal eyeing surprise move for Dan Bentley



According to The Athletic, Arsenal have contacted Wolverhampton Wanderers over the possibility of signing goalkeeper Dan Bentley this summer.

The Gunners currently have David Raya as their first-choice goalkeeper with Aaron Ramsdale acting as his deputy. The club recently committed Karl Hein to a new long-term contract, but the Estonian ace is expected to be loaned out next season.

The London giants have now identified Bentley as a potential back-up option and have made contact with Wolves over a transfer. The Midlands outfit are not interested in selling him unless they were to receive a suitable offer to allow them to reinvest.

Surprise move

Bentley was in the Arsenal academy between the age of 8 and 15 before making the switch to Southend United where he earned his senior debut. He also played for the likes of Brentford and Bristol City in the Championship before securing a move to Wolves from the latter in the summer of 2022.

The 30-year-old has made just 7 appearances for Wolves over the last 2 seasons, but he remains a valuable back-up option behind Jose Sa for manager Gary O’Neil. Bentley has impressed with his reflexes in goal and he has also been efficient when it comes to distributing from the back under the high press.

With Ramsdale linked with a possible move away from Arsenal, Bentley may have the opportunity to become the Gunners’ number two next season. However, it won’t be easy to sign him and the Gunners may need to make a multi-million pound proposal to persuade Wolves into considering a sale.

Bentley, who was hailed as ‘incredible‘ by former Bristol City manager Dean Holden, could be tempted by the prospect of a reunion with his former club. Aside from the Englishman, Arsenal are also actively pursuing a deal for Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori and they are in advanced talks with the Italian club over the payment terms for the transfer.