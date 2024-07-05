Arsenal have £42m bid accepted to buy Riccardo Calafiori

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Riccardo Calafiori with widespread reports suggesting that a deal with the player and Bologna is on the verge of completion.

The Mirror (citing Italian website Tutto Mercato Web) has reported that Bologna have said ‘yes’ to Arsenal’s improved offer worth £42m for the hugely talented defender.

The Serie A side had ‘previously turned down a bid’ just south of £40 million for the versatile centre-back, before the Gunners came back with a better and more convincing proposal for Calafiori.

The Italian international is also ‘convinced’ by a move to Arsenal and it is likely that a ‘move could unfold quickly’, the report has added.

The Mirror, this time quoting Fabrizio Romano, adds that Arsenal are set to beat fierce rivals, Chelsea, to complete Calafiori’s signing with personal terms ‘not an issue at all’.

Italian outlet CorSport are also reporting that Calafiori is set to join Arsenal after agreeing terms on a 4-year contract worth €4m per season. To add further fuel to the fire, Gazetta dello Sport says that Calafiori ‘will go to Arsenal’ in a deal worth around £45m including bonuses.

If Arsenal can get this proposed deal over the line, Arteta will hope to have the 22-year-old available for pre-season in order to integrate him into the first-team in time for the start of the Premier League season.

Arsenal on the cusp of a brilliant new signing

With terms with Bologna on the verge of being agreed, it could only be a matter of days before Calafiori officially pens his contract with Arsenal having already been knocked out of Euro 2024.

The defender is the cream of the crop among the younger names and has already established himself as one of the key fixtures in Italy’s national team.

He was also crucial to Thiago Motta’s Bologna side last season as they finished second in Serie A to surprisingly secure a Champions League spot for next season.

European football may have undoubtedly been on the player’s mind when it came to deciding his future, therefore providing Arsenal with an edge over Chelsea in completing his transfer.

Calafiori’s signing is another step in the right direction for Arsenal as they hope to end Manchester City’s hegemony in the Premier League as well as carry out a long-term squad rebuild.

Calafiori has predominantly played as a central defender but he’s also comfortable at left-back, so he’ll provide Arteta with another versatile option in his backline.

The Gunners boss probably sees the Italian as his long-term option at left-back as that’s been a troublesome position for Arsenal recently. Calafiori’s arrival would cast further doubt over the futures of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jacub Kiwior.