Liverpool in battle with Tottenham & Man Utd to sign Yilmaz

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United over a deal to sign Galatasaray star Baris Alper Yilmaz this summer, as per the Turkish outlet Milliyet.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, scoring six goals and registering as many assists in 37 league appearances, and also guided his team to become the Turkish champion.

Following a successful domestic campaign, the forward was selected to play for Turkiye in the European Championship. Although he couldn’t manage to score or assist, he was a key player for his country – who reached the quarter-final before losing to the Netherlands.

Yilmaz was impressive against the Dutch and caused a lot of trouble for Virgil van Dijk and Nathan Ake but, unfortunately, he couldn’t help his side to win the game despite leading early on.

Therefore, it appears having been impressed by the 24-year-old’s performances in the Euro 2024, several English clubs have registered their interest in signing him.

According to the report by Milliyet, Liverpool are interested in Yilmaz and they could make a concrete approach to secure his signature over the coming days.

The report further claims that Galatasaray want at least £26m for their star man but they could increase their valuation following Yilmaz’s eye-catching performances in the European Championship.

However, the Turkish outlet states that signing Yilmaz won’t be straightforward for the Reds as Man Utd and Tottenham are also plotting a swoop for him.

The Merseyside club are seemingly planning to sign a new winger this summer as they have been linked with a few names in recent days with the Galatasaray star now emerging as a serious option.

Man Utd reportedly also want a new attacker to support Rasmus Hojlund next season. Joshua Zirkze is seemingly their priority option but Yilmaz is on their radar as well.

On the other hand, Tottenham are also considering purchasing a new forward as after letting Harry Kane leave the club last summer, they haven’t opted to sign anyone yet to replace him.

Yilmaz can play anywhere across the frontline and could add depth to Man Utd, Tottenham or Liverpool’s attack if any of those clubs purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Reds, the Lilywhites or the Reds Devils eventually decide to formalise their interest in signing the Turkish international in this transfer window.