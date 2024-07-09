Man Utd submit new bid for Jarred Branthwaite

Manchester United are continuing their aggressive approach to the summer transfer window after submitting a formal offer for a highly rated centre-back.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt but it appears Erik ten Hag is targeting at least two new defenders as Fabrizio Romano claims Man Utd have now submitted a new bid for Jarrad Branthwaite.

The one-cap England International became a fan favourite at Goodison Park after putting in sparkling performances to help the Toffees remain in the top flight despite their two points deduction. He played an instrumental role in Sean Dyche’s backline that conceded only 51 goals last season, the fourth-best defensive record in the Premier League.

Now, according to Romano, United have sent in an official proposal for Branthwaite worth £45m fixed with £5m in add-ons.

However, the transfer autorità adds that United’s offer is below Everton’s valuation and the Merseyside club are insisting on a fee worth up to £70m for the combative defender.

Romano adds that the 6ft 4in centre-back is keen on a move to Old Trafford with personal terms believed to be no issue for United. Branthwaite still has a contract with the Toffees that runs until 2027 and a deal for the youngster depends on both clubs as no agreement has been reached yet.

Branthwaite to United

The Red Devils have begun plans to reinforce their squad ahead of the coming season. One area in which Manchester United miserably suffered was in defence, with first-team regulars including Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez spending most of the season on the sidelines.

The FA Cup winners are now looking to reinforce their backline with quality centre-backs who will not just serve as backup but compete for a spot in the starting lineup.

Swooping for Branthwaite would improve United’s defence as the 22-year-old ticks a lot of boxes in Erik ten Hag’s system. He is a combative tackler who is also dominant in the air and proficient on the ball where he regularly sets up transitions with his accurate long balls.

With Romano reporting that United’s £45m fee plus £5m in add-ons is deemed significantly lower than Everton’s asking price, it remains to be seen if United will return with a robust offer to match the Toffees valuation of their star man.