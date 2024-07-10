Man Utd agree deal to sign Leny Yoro this summer

Manchester United have reportedly agreed on a deal in principle with LOSC Lille to sign Leny Yoro this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

It is an open secret that the Red Devils want to revamp their backline in this transfer window. It initially looked like they would be signing at least one centre-back but it started to emerge that United wanted to purchase two new players to bolster the backline.

Man Utd have already progressed in the deal to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich, while they recently saw their second bid worth around £50m for Jarrad Branthwaite turned down by Everton.

However, it has now been reported that the Red Devils could even look to sign three new centre-backs this summer and have now accelerated their efforts to lure Yoro to Old Trafford.

Writing on X, Romano has reported that Man Utd have launched a bid of more than £42m to Lille to purchase the Frenchman and Les Dogues have accepted the proposal.

Yoro to Man Utd

However, the journalist claims that the player is keen on joining Real Madrid and haven’t decided yet whether he would accept a move to Old Trafford with Lille pushing the 18-year-old to sign for United.

Romano wrote:

“Manchester United formal bid worth over €50m for Leny Yoro has been accepted by Lille today. Lille, insisting with Yoro to accept Man Utd as it’s best proposal on their table. Leny Yoro has always given priority to Real Madrid, waiting for them. Decision up to Yoro.”

In a different post, Romano mentions that Real Madrid are keen on signing the youngster and they haven’t been agitated by United’s approach as they only want to get the deal done on their condition and are even ready to sign the player for free next summer with the player’s current contract set to expire at the end of next season.

Yoro is a highly talented player and is deemed one of the best young defenders in the world. So, purchasing a player of his qualities would be a great coup for Man Utd if they purchase him.

However, it looks like the Red Devils might find it difficult to get the deal done unless some dramatic changes happen over the coming days.