Man Utd hold ‘internal talks’ about signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ivan Toney

Manchester United are gearing up for a busy summer in the transfer window as Erik ten Hag looks to revamp his squad and it appears he’s targeting at least one new striker.

The Athletic has reported that United have held ‘internal talks’ about signing Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Brentford’s Ivan Toney this summer.

The Englishmen have entered the final year of their respective contracts with both players hinting at not wanting to pen renewals with their current employers, the report adds.

According to The Athletic, Brentford’s valuation for Toney stands at £60 million, however, it is said that the Bees would be tempted to strike a deal should a £40 million offer come their way.

Everton are also ‘open to selling’ Calvert-Lewin, as he would be able to walk away as a free agent in 2025. The 27-year-old’s price tag is said to be around £30 million.

Everton’s marksman is seen as a ‘cheaper alternative’ to the Brentford number nine, though Man United are contemplating both options as they look to add competition for Rasmus Hojlund.

Calvert-Lewin possibly a better fit for United

With Manchester United hoping to add offensive depth, Calvert-Lewin’s transfer would be more beneficial as they already have a primary choice and long-term option in Hojlund.

Toney will expect to play week in, week out, and therefore, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would possibly suit him better as he will be Spurs’ direct replacement for Harry Kane in attack.

Calvert-Lewin, meanwhile, can be used as a wildcard off the bench as well as to occasionally rotate with Hojlund. He is also a cheaper option to play a secondary role that United are scouting for.

The Everton star’s wage is also likely to be cheaper than Toney’s and a lack of competition for his services could mean United are able to negotiate a transfer fee south of £30 million with the Toffees.

The Red Devils have also been very closely linked with Joshua Zirkzee and if indeed they are able to get a deal for the Dutchman sorted out, it will be interesting to see if they continue their interest in Calvert-Lewin and Toney.