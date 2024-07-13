Man Utd have made massive offer to sign Xavi Simons



According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United have made a massive offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Xavi Simons in the last few hours.

The Red Devils have already finalised an agreement to sign Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, and it appears they are aiming to reinforce the attack further ahead of next season. As per Gazzetta dello Sport, it is claimed that Man United have stepped up with a massive bid to sign Simons from Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the club are not alone in the pursuit of the highly-rated winger. Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are also pushing to sign the Netherlands international, who is allowed to leave on an initial loan, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Ambitious move

Simons has established himself as one of the best young wingers in European football. The Dutchman showed his class at the European Championship with 4 goal contributions. His only goal came in the semi-final against England where he produced a stellar strike from outside the box to beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Simons was also impressive for Leipzig on loan last season with 10 goals and 15 assists from 43 appearances in all competitions.

The 21-year-old has the ability to play on either wing or from an attacking midfield position, but he has looked more threatening from the right flank. This has been an area of concern for United. They have been unsuccessful with Jadon Sancho and Antony in the role while Alejandro Garnacho has also looked better on the left wing.

With his huge potential, Simons can easily break into the starting plans of United. He has the attacking attributes to succeed in the Premier League, but a deal could ultimately depend on Paris Saint-Germain. The French outfit will have to pay a huge sell-on fee to Simons’ former club PSV if they sell him before the end of 2024, as per The Sun.

In order to avoid the situation, Paris Saint-Germain have opened the door for a loan deal with an obligation to buy for £70 million. It is left to be seen whether United can afford to land the winger for such a huge sum at the end of next season.