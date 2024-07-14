Erik ten Hag wants Viktor Tsygankov at Manchester United



According to Spanish outlet AS, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken with Girona winger Viktor Tsygankov to convince him over a transfer to Old Trafford.

The Ukrainian star had a brilliant campaign with Girona in the Spanish La Liga. He registered 8 goals and 7 assists from 30 appearances as the Catalan club finished 3rd in the league standings.

He is currently on demand after his stand-out season and AS claim that Man United want to bring him to the Premier League. Ten Hag has conveyed the same to the winger to try and convince him.

The 26-year-old has a low £26 million release clause attached to his contract. The Red Devils are looking to finalise personal terms with Tsygankov such that they can open transfer talks with Girona.

Fantastic winger

United recently sealed the deal for Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna. The Red Devils agreed to pay £36.5 million to Bologna over 3 seasons instead of triggering the £34.5 million release clause in the striker’s contract. This will help them spread the payment over multiple years in their financial books as well.

The club could be interested in something similar for Tsygankov, who has established himself as one of the best wingers in La Liga. The Ukrainian is good with the ball at his feet and has the ability to create key chances with his intrinsic passing. He also works hard for the team defensively when the game requires him to.

He would be a fine signing for the Red Devils, but the big question mark is whether he can be guaranteed playing time. With Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri vying for places on the right wing, Tsygankov may have second thoughts over a move to Old Trafford.

Sancho and Pellistri have been linked with possible exits, but one of Antony or Amad may also have to leave. Tsygankov has an assured starting role with Champions League football at Girona and he would not want to sit on the bench in the peak of his career.