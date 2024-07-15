Man Utd eyeing surprise move for Adam Wharton



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United consider Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton as a cheaper alternative to Benfica star Joao Neves this summer.

Man United are exploring their options to bolster the defensive midfield department. Neves has been constantly linked with a move in recent weeks, but Benfica have refused to budge on the player’s £101 million release clause, as per Caught Offside.

As a result, clubs could turn their attention elsewhere and it is reported that United could make a surprise swoop for Wharton, who only joined Palace from Blackburn Rovers in February this year.

However, it may not be easy to prise him away. Palace won’t want to sell him soon due to the tremendous potential shown in his early career. Wharton was recently in England’s squad for Euro 2024.

Huge talent

Wharton had a fantastic first half to the campaign with Blackburn last season. He registered 2 goals and 3 assists from 29 games from the defensive midfield position. He was transitioned into a more central role at Palace, and made an instant impact with his terrific positioning and ability to create key chances for his teammates.

The youngster ended the season with 3 assists from 16 outings for the London outfit. He has the traits to become an elite midfielder in the long run and we are not surprised that United are weighing up an approach for him. The 20-year-old would be a cheaper alternative to Neves, but Palace may not let him go easily.

The club only recruited a new manager in Oliver Glasner in late February. He did brilliantly to transform their league fortunes and would not want to lose two high-profile stars in the same transfer window. Michael Olise has already secured a big-money move to Bayern Munich after several months of speculation.

Glasner took Palace from potential relegation threat to a 10th-place finish last season. He could have his sights on pushing for European football next season. For that to happen, he may want to keep hold of Wharton, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi, who are hugely important players in the current squad.