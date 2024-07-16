Matthijs de Ligt is keen to join Man Utd – Plettenberg



According to reputed journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt is eager to join Manchester United this summer.

The central defender has already agreed personal terms over a 4-year contract with Man United and he is waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement for his transfer.

Plettenberg has now reiterated the same by confirming that de Ligt is ‘keen to join’ United. Bayern are waiting for a final and concrete offer from the Red Devils for de Ligt.

Matter of time

De Ligt has made the decision to leave Bayern this summer. He has given the green light for a move to Old Trafford, but the clubs are still negotiating over the transfer fee.

No concrete negotiations have taken place in the last 72 hours, as per Plettenberg, but United should be optimistic of striking an agreement for the 24-year-old in the next few days.

The Bavarian giants have identified Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah as a replacement for the Dutchman, but they need to sell de Ligt first before making an approach for the 28-year-old.

Bayern are eyeing £42 million plus add-ons for the defender, but United will be hoping to reduce the initial price, knowing that the club are actively looking to sell the former Ajax graduate.

De Ligt should be a wonderful signing for the Red Devils. The Netherlands ace previously played under United boss Erik ten Hag during their time together at Ajax between 2017 and 2019.

He should be well accustomed to the tactical demands of the Dutch head coach and he could seamlessly fit into the starting plans of ten Hag. De Ligt could partner Lisandro Martinez next term.

United are also keen on landing a second central defender this summer and they remain optimistic that Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro will choose them despite his desire to join Real Madrid.

The FA Cup holders have made just one major signing in the transfer window. Joshua Zirkzee arrived from Bologna last week.