Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd already in talks with PSG for Manuel Ugarte
According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a transfer for midfielder Manuel Ugarte.
Man United have already signed Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna this summer and they are on the cusp of landing Leny Yoro from Lille.
A holding midfielder could be the next priority for the Red Devils and Sky Sports claim that a dialogue is open with Paris Saint-Germain regarding Ugarte.
There is no mention over the asking price in the report, but The Guardian recently said that it would take £38 million to sign the Uruguayan from PSG.
Top-class
United need to bolster their number 6 position ahead of next season. Casemiro struggled with injuries and consistency during his 2nd year at the club and he could be past his prime soon. Scott McTominay has likewise lacked ball control from the defensive midfield position.
Sofyan Amrabat was signed on loan from Fiorentina last summer to provide a solution, but the Moroccan could not cope with the higher intensity of the Premier League. He had a good finish to the campaign, but the club have yet to make a decision over whether to buy him.
United may want a new signing in the peak of his career. Ugarte would be a top-class addition as he has the attributes to suit the Premier League. He is a superb passer with a terrific work rate. The ex-Sporting man is also brilliant with his tackling and likes to engage in ground duels.
PSG are working on a big-money deal to sign Benfica star Joao Neves, as per Fabrizio Romano. Should they secure an agreement for the teenager, United should fancy their chances of landing Ugarte. The Guardian have suggested that the club could also propose a loan deal for the midfielder.
United may need to offload one of McTominay or Casemiro to purchase Ugarte this summer. In case they don’t receive any suitable transfer offers for the duo, the club could attempt to sign Ugarte on loan with an obligation to buy next summer.
