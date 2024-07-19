West Ham favourites to sign Nelson ahead of Crystal Palace



According to Givemesport, West Ham United are favourites ahead of Crystal Palace to sign Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson in the current transfer window.

The Hammers have been active in the transfer market this summer. They have already signed Luis Guilherme, Max Kilman and Wes Foderingham.

The club are eyeing more reinforcements ahead of the new Premier League season and Givemesport report that the Hammers are confident of beating Palace to the signature of Nelson.

The 24-year-old has decided to explore a new challenge away from north London giants this summer and West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui has his sights on luring him to the London Stadium.

Nelson, who is on £100,000 per week, could be allowed to leave Arsenal for £25 million. The Gunners are under no pressure to sell him on the cheap as his contract only expires in June 2027.

Quality winger

Nelson has struggled to secure regular minutes with the Gunners. He was restricted to just 1 Premier League start last season and did not make the matchday squad in eight of the final 10 league games.

It is unsurprising that he is prepared to move on and West Ham could provide him with an ideal platform to excel. Jarrad Bowen and Mohammed Kudus are currently undisputed starters on the wings.

However, there could be room for the ‘special talent‘, particularly if Bowen leads the line. Nelson has good pace and dribbling skills to play on the counter-attack and has the ability to make goal contributions.

His impact has been limited with the Gunners, but he could prosper with regular first-team football. The price tag does not seem excessive for a player with untapped potential, but West Ham will be hoping to negotiate.

A figure in the region of £20 million including add-ons would suit the Hammers. West Ham are still on the look out for a marquee centre-back despite the acquisition of Kilman from Wolves this month.