Man United interested in signing PSG star Xavi Simons



According to French outlet L’Equipe (via GFFN), Manchester United are aiming to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Xavi Simons this summer.

Man United have already made two signings in the ongoing transfer window and they are currently in talks with PSG for midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who has agreed personal terms.

L’Equipe claim that United are alternately working on a transfer deal for Simons, who they have tried to sign since last year. PSG are hoping for a bidding war to arise for the winger.

Quality winger

Simons was re-signed by PSG from PSV Eindhoven last summer with a low buy-back clause. He was loaned out to Leipzig where he had a solid campaign. The 21-year-old accumulated 10 goals and 15 assists from 43 appearances and helped them qualify for the Champions League.

Bayern Munich are widely known to be interested in his services, but United could offer stiff competition in the player’s pursuit. It has today emerged that the Red Devils are prepared to loan out Antony, provided any club is willing to meet his current wages of £70,000 per week.

This is an indication that they could be prepared to invest in Simons, who will only be allowed to leave on loan this summer. As per The Sun, PSG owe a hefty sell-on clause to PSV until the end of 2024 and they are open to loaning him out with an obligation to buy for £70 million.

Simons would be a fantastic signing for United. He can operate from both wide attacking positions, but is most comfortable from the right flank. He is gifted with pace, dribbling skills and has the ability to score from distance as witnessed in the Euro 2024 semi-final against England.

Antony failed to justify his huge £86 million price tag after his move from Ajax two years ago, but Simons should fare much better as he is more mobile and creative than the Brazilian star. It remains to be seen whether they can convince him as Bayern have already agreed personal terms.