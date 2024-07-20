Arsenal
Arsenal reach ‘agreement’ to sign Riccardo Calafiori
Arsenal have reportedly ‘reached an agreement’ with Bologna over a deal to sign Riccardo Calafiori this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.
The Gunners are said to be planning to reinforce several areas of the squad in this transfer window with the engine room and the frontline being among those. However, they have first decided to bolster the backline by signing a new left-footed defender.
After being linked with numerous names, the North London club decided to accelerate their efforts to purchase Calafiori after being impressed by his displays in Serie A last season.
They already agreed on personal terms with the player but were struggling to find an agreement with the Rossoblu. It was even reported that the deal reached an impasse.
However, writing on X, Romano has now reported that Arsenal have ‘reached an agreement’ with the Italian club after finding a breakthrough in this deal.
Calafiori to Arsenal
The journalist further claims that the North London club will pay £34m fee upfront plus £4m in add-ons and additionally, a sell-on clause is set to be included in this deal.
Romano also says that final steps are needed to clarify before the deal gets done and therefore, it seems Arsenal are going to sign their target finally.
Romano wrote:
“Arsenal and Bologna have reached an agreement for Riccardo Calafiori, after breakthrough revealed earlier! Understand fee is €40m plus €5m add-ons and sell-on clause. Final step needed: Basel and Bologna to agree 50% sell-on payment terms, then… here we go!”
The 22-year-old displayed his qualities in Serie A last term, helping his team qualify for the Champions League. He also showcased his qualities on the international stage for Italy in the recently concluded European Championship, although the Azzurri weren’t at their best in this competition.
Calafiori is a centre-back by traits but is also comfortable playing in the left-back position. He is quick, strong, excellent in the air, extremely comfortable with possession and also efficient in defensive contributions.
So, he would be a shrewd signing for Arsenal if they purchase him as he possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in Mikel Arteta’s system.
The Emirates club already have a settled centre-back partnership in William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. Therefore, Calafiori is likely to be used as a left-back by Arteta should the defender eventually join the club over the coming days.
