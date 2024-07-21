Arsenal and Tottenham express interest in signing Adrien Rabiot

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign former Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer, according to italian outlet, Tuttojuve.

The France International has been subject to several renewal offers after his contract at Juventus expired at the end of last season. Every effort to renew his contract proved futile as the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has decided to leave for new chapters. His departure ends a five-year stint at the Allianz Stadium where he made 157 appearances, scoring 14 goals and providing 12 assists.

According to Tuttojuve, Rabiot is open to a move to the Premier League and Arsenal and Tottenham have expressed interest in signing the Frenchman.

While Arsenal will be looking to add his experience to the team as they challenge for the Premier League next season, Tuttojuve reports that Spurs are considering swooping for the versatile midfielder and he could become ‘heart of the club’ if he joins this summer.

Rabiot is valued at £25m but with his contract at Juventus now expired, Arsenal or Tottenham could snap him up in a bargain free transfer deal this summer.

Experienced player

Rabiot at just 29, can be described as a veteran in the game having played over 400 matches for club and country.

Having achieved a trophy-laden career, his experience and winning mentality could be a vital asset to the next club he joins this summer.

Arsenal’s midfield needs someone with as vast experience as Rabiot to forge a winning mentality in the side as they gear up for another title challenge next season.

For Spurs, he possesses every possible acumen to fit perfectly into Ange Postecoglou’s side. From passing to tackling, to creating chances – Rabiot is a perfect fit for the Tottenham setup.

His versatility is also remarkable with the Frenchman playing a host of different positions across the pitch. He has played at left-back, wing-back, defensive midfield and attacking midfield. Despite the constant changes in position, his commitment and performance remain peak.

Recouping Rabiot for free could prove to be a steal and it remains to be seen which of the North London clubs would match his salary demands.