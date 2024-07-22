Arsenal ready to offer Eddie Nketiah in swap deal for Marc Guehi

Arsenal are plotting a defensive revamp this summer and Marc Guehi’s name has emerged as a possible recruit at the Emirates Stadium after his admirable displays at Euro 2024 for England.

The centre-back is also the subject of Liverpool’s interest but the Gunners are planning to beat their Premier League rivals to his signing by offering a swap deal that could entice Crystal Palace.

According to Metro (citing The Sunday Sport), the north Londoners are prepared to use Eddie Nketiah as a makeweight to pull down Guehi’s asking price which currently stands at £70 million.

Though Palace are not under any pressure to sell the defender, they may do so dependent on a convincing enough offer and Arsenal are hoping Nketiah’s inclusion in the deal will prove attractive.

Nketiah, whose was valued at £30 million by Arsenal in January, had been on Palace’s radar in the recent months but it remains to be seen if they are interested in bringing in the forward this summer.

The 25-year-old was key in Mikel Arteta’s plans for much of last season but the manager is happy to let go of him amid plans to bring in an offensive option or two in the ongoing transfer window.

Fantastic business for Arsenal

Guehi is one of the most sought-after central defenders in the Premier League and it is only a matter of time before he moves to one of the bigger clubs in England.

Arsenal’s interest in him is not difficult to justify as with his signing, they would have secured a centre-back partner for William Saliba for the better part of the next decade.

If they are able to get a deal involving Nketiah and possibly £40 million of cash across the deal, it would be incredible business for the 24-year-old.

It is also worth noting that this year is Palace’s best chance of selling Guehi for a high sum as his contract expires in 2026 and therefore, a number of clubs could eye cheaper deals for him next summer.

Arsenal remain in the race for Riccardo Calafiori as well but it remains to be seen if they are willing to spend north of £100 million on just the defence this season.