Ten Hag wants to sign Mazraoui to revive Antony’s career



According to The Times, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui in order to revive the career of Antony.

The Red Devils currently have Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as their right-back options under ten Hag, but the club are open to selling the latter this summer to secure a replacement.

The Times report that Mazraoui has been identified as the ideal target to replace Wan-Bissaka and ten Hag believes he can unlock the potential of Antony on the right wing. The Brazilian has just 11 goals and 5 assists in 82 appearances for United.

Mazraoui and Antony shared the dressing room at Ajax for 2 seasons before they left for Bayern and United respectively. A reunion could be on the cards. He could be signed for a transfer package between £17-21 million this summer.

Possible deal

Ten Hag has generally preferred Dalot ahead of Wan-Bissaka in the right-back position, but last season was quite different. With the injury woes of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, Dalot had to operate from the left side of the defence during the season run-in.

The same is unlikely to happen this time around with Shaw back to full fitness. The club are also eyeing another left-back. Ten Hag may want an attacking right-back to provide competition to Dalot next term and Mazraoui can be considered as a strong competitor.

Wan-Bissaka has been a good performer for United over the years. He has excelled with his one-on-one defending with his trademark sliding tackles. However, he has not offered much going forward and does not like to overlapping opposition left-backs.

Mazraoui would be a much better fit. He is better with the ball at his feet than Wan-Bissaka and likes to link-up play in the final third. He and Antony had a good chemistry at Ajax and ten Hag may want to revive the same at Old Trafford next season.

Dalot continues to be highly valued by the Dutch head coach, but he may want strong competition for places. Mazraoui could initially be used off the bench. Should he make a good impression, he could displace Dalot to become the regular right-back.