Arsenal in ‘pole position’ to sign Mikel Merino this summer

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race to sign Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino this summer, as per Football Insider.

The 28-year-old’s future is currently uncertain at the Basque club as despite entering the final year of his current contract, he hasn’t decided to renew it yet.

The midfielder is said to be willing to take the next step in his career, therefore, he doesn’t want to sign an extension with La Real. So, speculation surrounding his future has continued to emerge in this transfer window.

With Arsenal reportedly contemplating signing a new midfielder, Merino has been suggested as a serious option. So, it seems the Gunners are looking to sign the Spaniard by taking advantage of his current situation.

According to the report by Football Insider, Arsenal have started working on a deal to sign Merino with the Spanish club open to letting their star man leave if they receive an offer of around £25m.

Merino to Arsenal

The report further claims that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also plotting a swoop to sign the 28-year-old, however, Arsenal are currently in ‘pole position’ in this race.

Merino has displayed his qualities in La Liga in recent times and following that, he also showcased his abilities in the international stage, helping Spain win the European Championship.

He, standing at 6ft 2in tall, likes to be deployed in the number eight position. He is dynamic, strong, good in the air, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Therefore, Merino could be an excellent signing for Arsenal should they secure his signature. However, it remains to be seen whether they eventually decide to purchase him to bolster the midfield department.

Meanwhile, after making David Raya’s loan move permanent, Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna. The Italian is a talented defender and is likely to play in the left-back position in Arteta’s system next season.

The North London club splashed big money in the last two summer windows but they have started slowly this summer and it remains to be seen how much they eventually splash before the end of this window to reinforce the squad.