Man Utd in talks to sign De Ligt and Mazraoui

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui this summer.

The Red Devils have already signed Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro during the current transfer window, and there could be more additions to the squad before the transfer deadline next month.

Plettenberg now reports that de Ligt and Mazraoui are concrete targets for Man United and the pair also want to join the club. Their agent Rafaela Pimenta is currently in direct talks with United.

Bayern have opened the door for their exits as they need sales for further signings.

Possible deals

United have already bolstered their central defensive department with the signing of Yoro. The Frenchman has shown plenty of maturity at the age of 18, but manager Erik ten Hag will want to ease the expectations. De Ligt would be an ideal candidate to provide competition for places, having already played under ten Hag at Ajax.

The Red Devils recently made an opening bid worth £29.5 million for the Netherlands ace, but Bayern want at least £42 million plus add-ons to consider his sale. There is a significant gap in valuation between the clubs, but a middle ground could be reached with Bayern keen to offload de Ligt in order to push through a deal for Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah.

A deal for Mazraoui could be easy to accomplish with a low price tag of £17 million. However, the Red Devils may first want to find a buyer for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has entered the last year of his contract. The 26-year-old wants to join Inter Milan either this summer or on a free transfer next season.

United will be hoping to find a suitable transfer agreement with the Nerazzurri such that they can recoup some funds to spend on Mazraoui, who has better attacking attributes from right-back. The Moroccan should provide strong competition for places with Diogo Dalot in the upcoming campaign.