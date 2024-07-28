Arsenal preparing to advance for Merino – Romano



According to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are ready to advance with talks to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino this summer.

The Gunners are on the verge of announcing the arrival of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori. A new midfielder is their next priority and Romano reports that the club are ‘prepared’ to step up talks with Merino’s camp next week.

He added that Arsenal are ‘well positioned’ to sign the experienced midfielder and Sociedad’s asking price could be key. Manager Mikel Arteta ‘appreciates him’ and the club could proceed with an offer after Emile Smith Rowe leaves.

Quality midfielder

Arsenal are close to parting ways with Smith Rowe. The Gunners are in advanced talks with Fulham over his transfer and it could be completed very soon. His departure should free up space and capital for the arrival of another midfielder.

Merino has been identified as the main target for Arteta and he could prove a solid acquisition. The Spaniard has been a mainstay for Sociedad since joining them six years ago. He has made close to 250 appearances for the Basque outfit.

The 28-year-old can play anywhere in midfield but prefers to operate from central midfield. The left-footed star has exceptional defensive skills. He made 6.4 recoveries and won a stunning 10.2 duels per La Liga game last season.

Merino also registered 2.4 tackles per outing. He was likewise brilliant in the final 3rd with 13 goal contributions in all competitions. The Euro 2024 winner would provide strong competition for the left central midfield role at Arsenal.

Sociedad have yet to mention their asking price for the Spaniard, but it has been reported that he could be prised away for £25 million. For that fee, he would be a shrewd signing, adding the much depth and quality in the squad.

Merino may not be a guaranteed starter for the Gunners and he could be rotated in and out of the starting XI based on the opposition. He could be an effective option in the big games where the club require more defensive assurance.