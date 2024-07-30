Adrien Rabiot snubs Liverpool in favour of joining Man Utd

French midfielder Adrien Rabiot has reportedly rejected a move to Liverpool in favour of joining Manchester United, as per the Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

After leaving Juventus as a free agent, the 29-year-old has been exploring his options before deciding to sign for his next club. It has been reported that the Frenchman is willing to move to the Premier League and therefore, he has been linked with a few English clubs in recent times.

Man Utd previously expressed their interest in signing him a couple of years ago but a deal didn’t come to fruition. However, things could be different this time around as the Red Devils are desperately trying to sign a new midfielder in this transfer window.

According to the report by Tutto Juve, Liverpool are interested in reinforcing their engine room and they made a move to sign Rabiot. However, the player has turned down the opportunity of moving to Anfield as he is eager to join the Red Devils.

The report claims that the Red Devils hold a long-term interest in the 29-year-old and they could finally opt to sign him this summer as the player is available for free.

Rabiot to Man Utd

The Italian outlet states that Rabiot wants a £8m-a-year salary package and therefore, the record Premier League champions will have to offer the midfielder a hefty wage to lure him to Old Trafford.

It has been suggested that Man Utd are keen on signing a new midfielder in this transfer window but they will first have to sell one of their current options.

Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay have all been linked with a move away from the club and it remains to be seen whether Erik ten Hag’s side can eventually manage to sell any of them over the coming days.

Manuel Ugarte has been suggested as the primary target for Man Utd to bolster the midfield but apart from him, Youssouf Fofana and Martin Zubimendi have also been mentioned as potential targets.

However, it appears they could look to sign Rabiot, valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt, as well and securing the signature of a player of his experience could be a shrewd decision for United if they eventually opt to do that in this transfer window.