Man Utd agree personal terms with Noussair Mazraoui



According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui ahead of his anticipated transfer.

Man United have identified the Moroccan as their priority target to reinforce the right-back position . They have now agreed terms over a 5-year contract with the option for another year, as per Romano.

Mazraoui is ‘waiting for United’ but the Red Devils are likely to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka first before making an offer to sign him.

Likely deal

Mazraoui has been in-and-out of the starting plans of Bayern and he has made the decision to move on. United seem likely to be his next destination once they part ways with Wan-Bissaka. The 26-year-old has been with the Red Devils for the past 5 seasons, but the club have decided to offload him with his contract expiring next summer.

West Ham United are most interested in signing him from the Premier League and it is left to be seen whether the Englishman can be convinced into joining them. Wan-Bissaka prefers to move abroad with Inter Milan this summer, but the Nerazzurri have yet to make a formal proposal on the table for the former Crystal Palace graduate.

It should be a matter of time before Wan-Bissaka’s future is sorted. Mazraoui would be a top-class signing for United with his better attacking attributes. He has superb distribution skills but also has the knack for creating chances in the final 3rd. This is where Wan-Bissaka has disappointed. He has been superb defensively, but has lacked the offensive threat.

With transfer funds being limited, United will want to recoup funds from Wan-Bissaka’s exit before negotiating a fee with Bayern. Mazraoui could seamlessly adapt to the tactical demands of manager Erik ten Hag, having already played under his tutelage at Ajax between 2018 and 2022. The £129,000 per week star could also bring the best out of Antony who he had a good chemistry with on the right flank at Ajax.