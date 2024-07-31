Romano confirms de Ligt is waiting for Man Utd transfer



According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt remains determined to join Manchester United during this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils have made two signings in Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro this summer and they are likely to make more additions to the squad before the transfer deadline on August 30. Speaking to Givemesport, Romano revealed that Man United recently met the agent of Bayern right-back Noussair Mazraoui to discuss personal terms.

Rafaela Pimenta, who is also the representative of de Ligt, confirmed that the Netherlands international is still waiting for United and wants to join them, he said: “I can tell you that during the meetings they had with the agent of Mazraoui to discuss about the contract of Mazraoui.

“Man United also received confirmation in recent days from Matthijs de Ligt about his plan, despite one month passing, De Ligt is still waiting for Man United. De Ligt wants to go to Manchester United. De Ligt confirms the agreement on personal terms with Man United.”

Possible deal

United are focused on landing a new right-back. They have finalised personal terms with Mazraoui and a transfer could materialise as soon as Aaron Wan-Bissaka heads for the exit door. West Ham United are in advanced talks to sign Wan-Bissaka and they are close to reaching an agreement, according to Sky Sports.

Once Mazraoui makes the switch, United could then focus on landing de Ligt from Bayern. There is currently a difference in valuation between the clubs. The Red Devils’ opening bid of £29.5 million fell short of the £42 million asking price, but United could find a solution by offloading one of their centre-backs.

Victor Lindelof seems the likely candidate to leave. The Swede has entered the last year of his contract with the Red Devils and the board could sanction his sale to recoup the additional funds required to secure the transfer of de Ligt, who has already agreed personal terms over a long-term contract with United.

De Ligt would be a fabulous acquisition for the Red Devils. He is a strong ball-playing centre-back and also possesses a good aerial presence. The Dutchman does not shy away from making crunch tackles and could seamlessly fit into manager Erik ten Hag’s plans, having previously played under him at Ajax.