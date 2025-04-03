Liverpool to test the waters to sign Man Utd target Gomes

Liverpool are reportedly planning to test the waters with a formal bid to sign Manchester United target and Wolverhampton Wanderers star Joao Gomes, as per Caught Offside.

Arne Slot has used Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister as the midfield pairing for almost the entirety of the campaign. Curtis Jones has been the backup option to give the Dutchman or the Argentinian breather.

Wataru Endo is another option but he initially struggled to play this season. Things changed in the second half of this term, although the Japanese has mostly played as a substitute.

Slot initially attempted to hire a new midfielder last summer and Martin Zubimendi was the primary target. However, the Reds failed to persuade him to join, now, it appears they are finally looking to bolster the engine room this summer.

Caught Offside claim that although Gomes recently extended his contract with the West Midlands club, Liverpool are still interested in him. Wolves may even cash-in on him if they receive a suitable proposal with Slot’s side planning to test the waters by submitting a £40m bid.

However, the Merseyside club aren’t the only club interested in the Brazilian as Man Utd and Arsenal are also plotting a swoop for him having been impressed by his performances in the Premier League in recent times.

Man Utd have an ageing midfield department so they are seemingly willing to freshen it up. Christian Eriksen has reached the final few months of his current contract and is expected to leave as a free agent this summer.

On the other hand, Casemiro has been linked with a move away from the club following underwhelming displays in recent campaigns. Moreover, Kobbie Mainoo’s future is seemingly uncertain as United are said to be ready to cash-in on him to raise funds amid their financial difficulties.

Gomes is a talented dynamic midfielder and can play against high-pressing teams. He is comfortable playing in the box-to-box role and usually plays in a double midfield pivot role at Molineux Stadium.

The midfielder has also been a regular member of the Brazil squad in recent times. He could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club purchase him.