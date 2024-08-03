Liverpool remain interested in signing Willian Pacho

Liverpool reportedly remain interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt star Willian Pacho this summer, as per the Independent.

The Reds are seemingly looking to reinforce their centre-back position in this transfer window as they have been linked with a plethora of names over the last few weeks.

It was initially reported that the Merseyside club identified Leny Yoro as a serious target but he eventually opted to join Manchester United. However, he has now broken metatarsal and as a result, he is set to remain sidelined for an extended period.

After missing out on Yoro, Liverpool have been linked with numerous other defenders with Gleison Bremer, Goncalo Inacio and Marc Guehi being among them.

Pacho was also a subject of attention from the Merseyside club but it recently looked like they cooled interest in him. However, according to the report by the Independent, Arne Slot’s side remain keen on signing the Ecuadorian and they could look to secure his signature before the end of this window.

Pacho to Liverpool

The report further claims that Frankfurt could demand a fee of around £50m for the 22-year-old so Liverpool will have to splash a big money to purchase him.

Liverpool are the only Premier League clubs who haven’t made a move so far in this transfer window. However, the Independent states that the Reds are now set to step up their efforts to sign new faces and they’ll submit their first concrete bid this summer within the next 10 days.

Liverpool are looking to sign a new holding midfielder and wide forward as well as a new centre-back and they are considering signing Martin Zubimendi and Anthony Gordon to bolster those two positions.

Pacho is a versatile left-footed defender – who is comfortable playing in the centre-back position and the left-back role. He is quick, strong, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The South American has burst onto the scene following a promising campaign in the Bundesliga last term and he also showcased glimpses of his qualities for Ecuador in the Copa America.

The youngster is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if they eventually manage to secure his signature in this transfer window to reinforce the backline.