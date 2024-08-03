Arsenal prepared to go all out to sign Mikel Merino



According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are prepared to go all out to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

The Gunners are searching for a new central midfielder and Merino has emerged as the prime target. The club have already agreed personal terms with the Spaniard, but Mundo Deportivo claim that they have not made a formal transfer offer.

Arsenal are determined to go all out for the 28-year-old, but Sociedad have only received an offer from Atletico. Diego Simeone’s side tried to sign him alongside Robin Le Normand, but the midfielder was not keen on joining the Madrid giants.

Matter of time

The Gunners recently finalised the transfer of Emile Smith Rowe to London rivals Fulham. After a couple of weeks of negotiations, the Cottagers eventually reached an agreement. Smith Rowe also gave the green light to play regular first-team football.

Arsenal will be aiming to utilise the funds for the purchase of a new midfielder. Merino is a different profile than Smith Rowe, but he would be a solid signing for the Gunners with his strong defensive attributes and ability to make goal contributions.

The Spaniard won the most duels in Europe’s top-five leagues last season. He was also brilliant with his recoveries, tackles and ability to clear his lines. Merino, who was praised as world-class by Kieran Tierney, was also effective in attack with 8 goals and 5 assists in all competitions for Sociedad.

Merino’s distribution has been average at Sociedad, but he should fare better in that aspect too as Arsenal command a vast share of possession compared to Sociedad. He could be used in rotation by manager Mikel Arteta based on the opponent.

With personal terms already finalised, it could be a matter of time before he makes the move to north London. Merino has entered the last year of his deal and Sociedad will be compelled to sell him as he appears unlikely to consider a renewal.