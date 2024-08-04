Arsenal in battle with Tottenham & Man Utd to sign Chiesa

Arsenal are reportedly in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United over a deal to sign Juventus star Federico Chiesa this summer, as per a recent report.

The 26-year-old has continued to link with a move away from the club in this transfer window as he has entered the final year of his current contract and hasn’t signed an extension with the Bianconeri yet.

It has been suggested that the Old Lady of Turin’s new manager Thiago Motta doesn’t believe Chiesa would be the right fit to play in his system so Juventus are open to cashing in on him this summer.

According to a recent Italian report (via The Mirror), Arsenal have registered their interest in signing the Italian and they are ‘in talks’ to get the deal done.

The report says that Chiesa is likely to be available for a fee of around £30m so the Gunners can manage to secure his signature for a reasonable price.

However, it has been suggested that Tottenham and Man Utd are also keen on purchasing the forward and they could also hold negotiations with the player’s representatives over this deal.

Additionally, the report states Liverpool previously tried to purchase him and even tabled a big offer but Juventus did allow their star man’s departure then. But, it is not certain whether they are in the mix to sign the forward or not at the moment.

Chiesa is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing anywhere across the frontline. However, his preferred position is on the flanks.

He was previously deemed one of the best young forwards in Europe but after enduring a serious knee injury a couple of years ago, his development has halted a bit. However, he displayed his trickery and explosiveness in the European Championship for Italy, although his country didn’t perform at their best in this competition.

Arsenal are seemingly looking to sign a new winger as they have been linked with a few names in recent weeks, while Spurs are reportedly also planning to do the same before the end of this window. Chiesa is still a top-class player and could be a shrewd signing for Arsenal, Tottenham or Man Utd if any of those clubs purchase him.