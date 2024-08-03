Arsenal consider Pedro as surprise Nketiah replacement



According to Football Transfers, Arsenal have identified Brighton & Hove Albion star Joao Pedro as a potential replacement for Eddie Nketiah.

The Gunners confirmed the departure of Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham yesterday and there is a possibility that they could part ways with another club graduate in Nketiah. The 25-year-old has already agreed terms with Marseille for a transfer, but the Gunners have turned down the latest £23 million offer from the French club.

Marseille are likely to return with a fresh proposal for the Englishman and Football Transfers claim that manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar consider Pedro as an option to replace him. Brighton are unlikely to sell him on the cheap and the Brazilian could cost as much as £50 million this summer.

Surprise choice

Arsenal have been linked with multiple marquee strikers in the last few months. Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen have been mentioned as possible targets for the London giants. However, it appears the club have different plans in mind ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Pedro has been earmarked as a surprise transfer target. The former Watford man joined the Seagulls last summer and he had a solid debut campaign with 20 goals in all competitions. Pedro played up front of most of the season, but he has the ability to occasionally play from the left wing position.

He has caught the eye with his dribbling, duel winning ability and knack for finding the back of the net. His goal conversion is far from the best in the Premier League, but the Gunners may have the belief that the 22-year-old could develop into an elite marksman in the forthcoming campaigns.

It would still come as a surprise if Arsenal go forward with an approach for the attacker. The Brazil international is far from a complete striker at the moment and may not improve the club’s chances of winning the Premier League next season.