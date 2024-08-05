Liverpool indicate ‘great desire’ to sign Anthony Gordon this summer

Liverpool have indicated a ‘great desire’ to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon to bolster their attack next season, according to Italian outlet, TuttoJuve.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign in his first season at St. James Park following his transfer from Everton last summer. His 11 goals and 10 assists meant that the four-cap England international had reached double figures in goal contributions and his performances earned him a place in England’s squad at the recently concluded European Championship.

According to TuttoJuve, the Red’s head coach, Arne Slot is looking to bring in four new players to reinforce various positions in the squad including central defence, defensive midfield and two wingers. Gordon has now emerged as a ‘great desire’ for Liverpool to strengthen their forward line next season.

The Merseyside club have also had discussions over signing Real Sociedad’s midfielder, Martin Zubimendi as well as Eintracht Frankfurt’s 22-year-old centre-back, William Pacho as part of reinforcements in midfield and defence, as per the report.

Gordon is contracted to the Tyneside club until the summer of 2026 with a valuation of €60m (£51m) by Transfermarkt.

Reds plot triple swoop

On the other hand, Zubimendi would provide an extra layer of possessional awareness and creativity to Slot’s side who have impressed so far since his appointment.

The Spain international is one of the best all-round midfielders and it’s no surprise Liverpool are having discussions over a potential swoop for the midfield gem — who is valued at €50m (£42m) by Transfermarkt.

Liverpool’s other target, Pacho valued at €35.00m (£29m) by Transfermarkt, was one of the best centre-backs in the Bundesliga last season — where he made 33 appearances. His combative defending and efficient passing ability make him an ideal fit for the Reds.

While all three players offer different characteristics and roles, one similarity is that they are quality additions who would add depth and strengthen the squad if they joined this summer.