Man Utd revive interest in signing Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United have reportedly revived their interest in signing Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, as per a recent report.

The Red Devils hold a long-term interest in the Dutchman as their manager, Erik ten Hag is said to be a big fan of his compatriot having previously enjoyed success together at Ajax Amsterdam.

Ten Hag tried to reunite with De Jong when he was appointed as the new manager at Old Trafford a couple of years ago. United even agreed on a deal in principle with the Blaugrana but the player refused to leave so a deal didn’t materialise.

However, although Man Utd couldn’t manage to persuade the midfielder to join the club last time around, it seems they remain keen on signing him and are now looking to secure his signature this summer.

According to a recent Spanish report (via TEAMtalk), Barcelona are ready to cash in on De Jong and they are open to accepting a fee of around £30m-£34m.

De Jong to Man Utd

The report further claims that Man Utd have already submitted a formal ‘blockbuster’ swap deal proposal, involving Antony to finally sign De Jong. However, it has been suggested that Barcelona have rejected Ten Hag’s side’s offer as they don’t want the Brazilian but are still open to selling the midfielder.

Man Utd are reportedly keen on bolstering the engine room and have already agreed on personal terms with Manual Ugarte. However, they have been struggling to find an agreement with PSG over this deal. So, if United can manage to purchase both Ugarte and De Jong then that would definitely reinforce their midfield department.

However, Man Utd reportedly need to sell some of their stars to make room for new additions. Scott McTominay has heavily been linked with a move to Fulham, while United are said to be open to selling Casemiro following his disappointing displays last season.

It is going to be interesting to see what the record Premier League champions eventually decide to do regarding their midfield department before the end of this window.

Apart from strengthening the midfield, Man Utd are said to be looking to add reinforcements in defence as well with Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui being mentioned as the primary targets.