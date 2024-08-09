Arsenal remain in active talks to sign Mikel Merino



According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal remain in active talks to secure the signature of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino this summer.

The London giants have already agreed personal terms with the Spain international and Romano reports that Arsenal are now working on a payment structure for the midfielder.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are also admirers of Merino, but the La Liga duo have been informed of the Spaniard’s desire to join Arsenal in the current transfer window.

Merino has a release clause worth €60 million (£52 million) in his contract, but Arsenal are aiming to negotiate a fee just over €25 million (£21 million) for the 28-year-old.

Matter of time

Arsenal largely utilised the services of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz from the no.8 role last season. However, Rice could have more defensive duties next term with Merino’s arrival.

Merino has predominantly played as a central midfielder. He has been successful in the position with his strong aerial presence, work rate and ability to make goal contributions as well.

The Spaniard won the most number of duels in Europe’s top-5 leagues last term, but also made more than 6 recoveries per league game. His defensive skills would suit the Premier League.

Merino, who is world-class as per Kieran Tierney, also has the knack for scoring and assisting goals. He managed 13 goal involvements in the recent campaign, but could fare better at Arsenal with better creative players around him.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could consider him as direct competition for Kai Havertz, but the pair could also play together if the latter is picked to lead the attack ahead of Gabriel Jesus.

This is a good selection headache to have for the manager. Arsenal need more quality and depth in the squad if they want to go all the way and beat Manchester City to the league title.

The club have already made a quality signing in defender Riccardo Calafiori and Merino would be another welcome addition to the ranks ahead of the new Premier League campaign.