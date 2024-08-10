Man Utd will sign Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt

Manchester United will reportedly sign Bayern Munich duo Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt this month, as per the German football expert Florian Plettenberg.

Having struggled with their defensive issues last season, the Red Devils are said to be keen on strengthening this position in this transfer window. They have already purchased Leny Yoro from LOSC Lille but he has now sustained a serious injury and as a result, the Frenchman will remain sidelined for an extended period.

Therefore, Man Utd are seemingly planning to purchase another centre-back and have identified de Ligt as a serious option. Erik ten Hag’s side have already agreed on personal terms with him and have been in talks with the Bavarian club to get the deal done.

On the other hand, Man Utd are also looking for a new fullback as they are ready to cash in on Aaron Wan-Bissaka – who has entered the final year of his current contract.

Mazraoui has emerged as the primary target for Ten Hag’s side and United have also agreed on personal terms with the Moroccan with both, him and de Ligt sharing the same agent, Rafaela Pimenta.

Mazraoui and de Ligt to Man Utd

However, it has been reported that Man Utd have been struggling to find an agreement with Bayern Munich over the two deals so a deal hasn’t materialised yet with the new season on the horizon.

However, writing on X, Plettenberg has reported that Man Utd have made progress in both deals after ‘pushing’ in recent days with the deals set to be completed soon. The journalist also claims that Mazraoui and de Ligt will join Man Utd this month.

Plettenberg wrote:

“Clear tendency at this stage: Noussair Mazraoui AND Matthijs De Ligt will join Manchester United in August! If all goes to plan, a double transfer will be completed. Positive and ongoing negotiations between the clubs are underway. ManUtd and Erik ten Hag are pushing for both players. Bayern willing to sell. No deals are done yet, but progress is being made.”

It has been reported that Bayern Munich want a combined £64m fee to sell the duo so United will have to splash a big money to lure de Ligt and Mazraoui at Old Trafford before the end of this window.