Arsenal plot swoop to sign Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman

Arsenal are plotting a shock swoop to sign Bayern Munich winger, Kingsley Coman on a season-long loan, according to Football Insider.

The France international is coming off the back of an injury-plagued season where he only made 17 Bundesliga appearances and 27 in all competitions. The winger has regained full fitness and has now attracted interest from Arsenal to reinforce their attack.

In the most recent episode of Football Insider’s Track Podcast, senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke, revealed that Bayern are willing to allow Coman to depart the club this summer but will demand an option or obligation to buy clause as part of any loan agreement.

Arsenal’s head coach, Mikel Arteta is keen on bolstering his flanks and is looking at several wingers with Coman being earmarked as a possible option, as per the report.

Sources close to Football Insider reports that the 28-year-old is keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer, but would need guarantees over playing time if he joins.

Coman still has a contract at the Allianz Stadium that runs until the summer of 2027 with a €50m (£42m) valuation according to Transfermarkt.

Surprise move

Arsenal will be hoping to be third-time lucky in their Premier League challenge next season after being pipped to the title on the last two occasions by Manchester City.

The club have already reinforced their squad with the signing of defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna and the permanent transfer of goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford, after a stellar first season on loan at the club last season.

Adding an experienced attacker like Coman – who has enjoyed a trophy-laden career – would bring some much needed depth and a League-winning mentality to the squad, as they set out for a third successive title challenge.

Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Coman would be excellent options on the wings for Arteta and provide him with the necessary depth to cope with competing in all competitions this season.

With the player keen on the move, it remains to be seen how proactive Arsenal will act in signing the speedster ahead of their 2024-25 Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 17.