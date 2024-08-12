Man Utd ‘weighing up’ move to sign Evan Ferguson

Manchester United are ‘weighing up’ an audacious swoop to sign Brighton and Hove Albion centre-forward, Evan Ferguson, according to Daily Star.

After a bright start to the season where he scored four goals in four matches, niggling injury concerns saw the 19-year-old miss matches which ultimately cost him playing time which led to a dip in form when he returned to action.

It appears the teenager could be handed a chance at redemption with Daily Star reporting that United have held a prolonged interest in Ferguson and are lining up an approach to sign the striker before the close of the transfer window.

Despite his incessant injury concerns, United remain undeterred in signing the striker to bolster their attacking ranks next season, according to the report.

Daily Star adds that Ferguson, who grew up supporting the Red Devils as a kid, is viewed as a ‘perfect addition’ to the club but they fear being trumped by Chelsea who are also keen on the forward.

Ferguson still has a contract at the American Express Stadium that runs until 2029 putting the Seagulls in a strong negotiating position and the club will demand an offer above £50m to allow their prized asset to leave the club this summer, according to the report.

Ferguson fits United’s system

The 6ft 2in forward started the recently concluded season like a house on fire, netting four goals in his first four matches including a memorable hat-trick against Newcastle United, making him the sixth youngest player to score a treble in the PL.

While his injury issues in the past season are worrying, Ferguson has shown he’s capable of leading the attack when fully fit.

Man United’s sporting director, Dan Ashworth spearheaded Ferguson’s transfer from Bohemians to Brighton in January 2021.

Ashworth is fully aware of the player’s quality and it’s no surprise United are looking to add the teenager to their frontline next season.

Manchester United will look to put behind their penalty shootout loss to Manchester City in the Community Shield and put up a strong performance against Fulham in their Premier League opener on Friday.