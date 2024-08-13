Liverpool plot audacious move to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid this summer

Liverpool have indicated interest in signing Real Madrid winger Rodrygo this summer, according to Spanish outlet, Mundo Deportivo.

Last season, the Brazil international enjoyed his most prolific season since joining Madrid from Santos in 2019. He recorded 26 goal contributions across all competitions for Los Blancos and played a pivotal role in the club’s Laliga and Champions League triumphs.

Following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, Mundo Deportivo reports that Rodrygo could be sacrificed up front to create space for the Frenchman which has led to speculation over his possible departure.

Although the player and club sources have played down any possibility of a departure, Liverpool remain keen on the Brazilian and are keeping tabs on his situation in Madrid with the hope of making a swoop for him if the ‘door opens’ this summer, according to the report.

Mundo Deportivo adds that the Merseyside club are rivalled by Manchester City — who recently received an influx of cash from the sale of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid and the Premier League champions are closely following Rodrygo – who is ‘liked a lot’ by Pep Guardiola.

Rodrygo still has four years remaining on his contract at the Santiago Bernabéu and is valued at €110m (£94m) by Transfermarkt.

Replacement for Salah?

Mohammed Salah is already at his peak years and while his performances are not subpar, it is pertinent for the club to start looking for viable replacements for the 32-year-old.

Rodrygo’s performances are years ahead of his age, and the youngster is among the best wingers in the world.

Making a swoop for the samba star would make perfect sense for Liverpool as the Reds would be getting a player who is more than capable of filling Salah’s boots and would bring that Brazilian flair back to Anfield that has missed since the departure of Roberto Firmino.

With a reluctance to splash the cash on several occasions, it remains to be seen how swiftly FSG will act to pip a free-spending City side to the signature of Rodrygo if he ends up leaving Madrid.