Dominic Calvert-Lewin on Man United’s radar



According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Manchester United have discussed the possibility of signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils recruited Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna to strengthen their frontline last month, but they are open to the prospect of landing another centre-forward. Rasmus Hojlund is sidelined for another 4 weeks after a hamstring injury and there is no guarantee that he will immediately return to regular first-team action.

Sheth has revealed that Calvert-Lewin is one of the forwards discussed by United, but he does not appear a priority. The Red Devils could revisit their interest if they manage to recoup funds from player sales.

Unlikely deal

Zirkzee did not make his first-team debut for United against Manchester City in the Community Shield. He was not deemed ready enough, but he could make his bow in the Premier League curtain-raiser against Fulham on Friday evening.

Hojlund won’t be back in the squad for another month at least, but manager Erik ten Hag has shown that he is prepared to consider makeshift options. Against City, he played with Bruno Fernandes from the false 9 role with good effect.

Ten Hag could consider the same option until Zirkzee adapts to the pace of the Premier League. Calvert-Lewin could leave Everton after entering the last year of his contract, but the Toffees could still demand a premium transfer fee.

The 27-year-old is a home-grown talent and Everton may look to capitalise on that. Calvert-Lewin was once regarded as one of the best young English strikers, but his progress was drastically hampered by multiple injury concerns.

He managed to stay fit for most of the previous campaign, but netted only 7 goals from 32 league games. 4 of those came after April this year, but there is a risk associated with signing him due to his injury record over recent years.

United would be better off sticking with their existing striker options for the upcoming campaign.