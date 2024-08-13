Liverpool ‘seriously considering’ move to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili

Liverpool are ‘seriously considering’ a move to sign Valencia goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Of the 39 goalkeepers to make an appearance in Laliga last season, Mamardashvili’s 108 saves ranked sixth among the most saves in the Spanish division. He was also one of the standout performers for Georgia in their maiden European Championship participation and it’s no surprise the Valencia goalkeeper is attracting interest from several top clubs.

According to Romano, Liverpool have begun talks to sign the 23-year-old this summer but if they do complete a deal, the Reds plan to send him on loan with Alisson Becker set to continue as No.1 next season.

The football transfer expert also adds that the Georgian shot-stopper is keen on a move to Anfield and it’s up to Liverpool to finalise a deal.

Several clubs including Premier League side, Bournemouth, are interested in taking the 6ft 5in goalkeeper on loan but the decision rests on Liverpool, according to the report.

Mamardashvili’s contract at the Estadio de Mestalla will run until 2027 and Fabrizio reports that Liverpool will need to fork out Valencia’s €30m (£25m) asking price to seal the transfer of the Georgian.

Outstanding goalkeeper

Mamardashvili has cemented himself between the sticks for Valencia and has been one of the best goalkeepers in Europe since joining from Georgian side, Dinamo Tbilisi in 2021.

The 23-year-old also had a remarkable showing at the recently concluded Euros where he caught the eye with jaw-dropping saves to help Georgia qualify for the knockout round.

Joining Liverpool will further strengthen their goalkeeping ranks with Mamardashvili viewed as a long-term successor to 31-year-old Alisson.

A reliable passer of the ball and commander at the 18-yard box, Mamardashvili’s qualities suit Arne Slot’s style of play and his catlike reflexes are also a bonus to what he’ll bring to Merseyside if he joins the Reds this summer.

Liverpool also have Caoimhin Kelleher constantly knocking on the door for first-team action with a string of impressive saves for Liverpool in preseason.

With the Reds holding talks for Mamardashvili, it remains to be seen if a possible sale of Kelleher would be considered with the Georgian replacing him in Slot’s squad.