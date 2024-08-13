Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd held talks with Mario Hermoso last week
According to The Athletic, Manchester United held talks with former Atletico Madrid centre-back Mario Hermoso last week.
The Red Devils have signed Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro in the ongoing transfer window. They are expected to confirm the arrivals of Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.
Man United’s hierarchy are likely to push for more signings. The Athletic claim that executives from the club discussed the possibility of signing Hermoso during a private meeting in Madrid last week.
However, the club have decided against pursuing his signature at the current point of time.
Right decision
United were looking into a deal for Hermoso last week, but they managed to find a better solution in the end. An agreement was reached with Bayern for the signing of centre-back De Ligt.
The Dutchman has already undergone his medical with the Red Devils and it is only a matter of time before United officially confirm the deal. De Ligt could make his debut against Fulham in the Premier League opener on Friday evening.
The outlay for de Ligt has probably ended Hermoso’s chances of joining the club despite being a free-agent. The La Liga winner can also play as a left-back, but United have the position well covered despite Tyrell Malacia’s knee injury.
Diogo Dalot can provide the back-up to Luke Shaw when required. Mazraoui and Lisandro Martinez are also capable of playing in the left-back role. Hence, United have probably decided against signing Hermoso on a Bosman transfer.
Hermoso, who has been described as ‘incredible‘ by Breaking The Lines, could still re-emerge as an option for United, suppose there is an exit from the central defensive department before the end of the summer transfer window.
Victor Lindelof, who is in the final year of his contract, could be a candidate to make way. The Swede has been constantly linked with a move away from Old Trafford, but there have been no formal offers on the table yet.
