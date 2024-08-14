Man Utd getting ‘closer’ to signing Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United are reportedly getting ‘closer’ to signing Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte, as per the Uruguayan outlet El País.

The Red Devils have been very active in this transfer window and have already signed Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro. Additionally, they have purchased Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich.

However, Man Utd won’t halt their transfer businesses just yet as they are also considering signing a new midfielder before the end of this window and Ugarte has emerged as the primary option.

PSG reportedly want a fee of around £51m to sell Ugarte but United have no intention of signing him by matching Les Parisiens’ asking price. So, a deal hasn’t come to fruition yet and therefore, Erik ten Hag’s side have started exploring alternative targets.

Sander Berge and Youssouf Fofana have been suggested as potential targets, however, the record Premier League champions are said to be still prioritising signing Ugarte.

Ugarte to Man Utd

Now, while citing and translating the print version of El País, Sport Witness has reported that PSG have decided to lower their valuation to sell the Uruguayan as the player is ‘pushing’ to move to Old Trafford.

Jorge Mendes is working to find an agreement between the two clubs to facilitate Ugarte’s move, while the player’s personal agent, Jorge Chijane, is working on finalising the personal terms.

A recent report from France has claimed that Luis Enrique doesn’t want to work with the South American so he left him out of today’s training.

Ugarte is a tenacious midfielder and is also comfortable with the ball at his feet. He has an eye for long-range passing and also works hard without possession.

The midfielder joined PSG from Sporting CP last summer but he struggled to find his feet in the new surroundings. Nevertheless, he is still only 23 and has plenty of time to resurrect his career.

Ugarte is a talented player and could turn out to be an excellent acquisition for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions can eventually manage to lure him to Old Trafford before the end of this window.