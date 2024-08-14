Man Utd could attempt to sign Ivan Toney before deadline

Manchester United could reportedly attempt to sign Brentford star Ivan Toney before the end of this transfer window, as per the Independent.

The Red Devils have already signed Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui by splashing over £125m this summer.

However, it has been reported that Erik ten Hag’s side also want a new midfielder and left-sided defender. Additionally, United are said to be contemplating signing another centre-forward following Rasmus Hojlund’s injury.

According to the report by the Independent, Man Utd are interested in Toney and they could make a formal proposal to secure his signature before the deadline.

The 28-year-old has entered the final year of his current contract and is keen on leaving the Bees to take the next step in his career. So, Thomas Frank’s side are ready to let him leave but they won’t allow his departure for cheap and want around £60m.

Toney to Tottenham

The Independent says that United have no intention of spending big to sign a player of his age but they could push forward with a deal if a cost-effective deal can be agreed upon. They’re willing to submit a loan with the obligation to buy proposal later this window to test the Bees’ resolve.

The report also says that Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in him but having recently signed Dominic Solanke, Spurs might not go for him anymore.

Toney is an experienced striker and has showcased his goal-scoring prowess in the Premier League over the last few years. So, he could solve United’s goal-scoring issues next season if they purchase him this summer.

However, having already got Hojlund and Zirkzee, Man Utd don’t need to spend big to add more depth to this position. Therefore, Ten Hag’s side would be better off saving the money to reinforce other areas of the squad.

Meanwhile, Man Utd will commence their Premier League campaign against Fulham on Friday night before taking on Brighton & Hove Albion next week. Ten Hag will be desperate to start the season on a high note by winning the first couple of games.