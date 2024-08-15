Man Utd will spare no effort to land de Jong



According to Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United will spare no effort to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong before the transfer window closes on August 30.

The Red Devils have had an impressive transfer window and they have already recruited Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui. A marquee midfielder is the next priority for Man United and Sport claim that the club are determined to land the signature of de Jong from Barcelona.

The same outlet add that Barcelona are willing to sanction his sale for around £51 million, but don’t mention whether he would consider the transfer. It is suggested that the signing of the Dutchman would be the icing on the cake for the Red Devils.

Unlikely deal

De Jong has been linked with the Red Devils for the best part of 2 years. He was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford during the summer of 2022. A verbal agreement was reached between the clubs, but de Jong did not want to join United despite the chance to reunite with former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag.

United are reportedly considering a renewed approach for the Dutchman, but the chances are less that the move will go through. De Jong has not played a competitive game since April after picking up an ankle injury. The ‘world-class‘ star has not reported for any form of training with the Blaugrana and is presently out for an undefined period.

It does not make sense for United to spend £51 million on a player who is on the sidelines. The club need someone who can make an instant impact on the proceedings in the new season. On top of this, he earns a staggering salary of £316,000 per week and he could demand a pay rise if he were to leave the Catalan giants.

United would be better off focusing on Manuel Ugarte, who has been on their radar for a while. Paris Saint-Germain are holding out for £60 million for the 23-year-old, but they could provide a discount, having recruited Joao Neves from Benfica for the no.6 role. The Red Devils should pursue his signature instead of spending big on an injured de Jong.