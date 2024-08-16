Arsenal and Liverpool ‘offered’ chance to sign Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti is currently plying his trade with Qatari side Al-Arabi after enjoying a trophy-laden career at Paris Saint-Germain which spanned over 11 years. However, it is believed that the player could return to Europe this summer just one year after his move to Doha.

HITC has claimed that Verratti has been ‘offered’ to Arsenal and Liverpool, with Manchester rivals, City and United also in the picture along with sides in Italy.

The player has just one-year left on his contract with Al-Arabi, though it remains to be seen if he is ‘really keen on leaving the Qatar Stars League’, as per the report. While the English sides have been ‘made aware’ of Verratti’s availability, it is still to be known whether they would consider a move as well.

Liverpool could especially benefit from the Italian international’s arrival as they have recently missed out on Martin Zubimendi’s signing from Real Sociedad. The Reds are also yet to make a single signing in the ongoing transfer window and Verratti would be a good low-cost acquisition.

Verratti would be solid

Liverpool have said goodbye to a number of good midfielders in the last few years, with the most recent name being Thiago Alcantara. A deep-lying midfielder with the ability to take the ball forward would be a fantastic signing for Arne Slot’s men and Verratti fits the bill.

During his days in Europe, Lionel Messi described the midfielder as ‘one of the best’ players in the world, HITC’s report adds, which is a testament to the quality that the 31-year-old possessed at his peak.

Even when he left PSG, he was on top of his game and left a lot of fans puzzled as to why he did not continue his career on the highest footballing stage by joining another European side.

If indeed Al-Arabi are prepared to let him go, it remains to be seen how much money they seek from the sale given that they spent £39 million on his signing last year.

If Verratti is available at a reasonable price, it will be interesting to see whether the likes of Arsenal or Liverpool will decide to make a formal move.