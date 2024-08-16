Man Utd could seal late deal to sign another attacker

Manchester United have been very busy in this transfer window and have already signed Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

However, it has been reported that the Red Devils are expected to continue their transfer businesses as they are looking to add reinforcements to the engine room and the left side of the defence.

Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte has widely been suggested as United’s primary target to strengthen the engine room but it’s not clear who they would go for to bolster the back.

However, now speaking on Sky Sports’ Back Pages Podcast, David Ornstein has reported that Erik ten Hag’s side could still purchase another attack late in this window despite already signing Zirkzee.

The journalist further claims that following Mazraoui’s arrival, United may not opt to go for a new left-back as the Moroccan is comfortable playing on either side of the defence.

United to sign another attacker

Ornstein also says that Man Utd feel they lack qualities in the engine room so they are looking to invest in this area before the end of this transfer window.

When asked whether United may sign another attacker this summer, Ornstein said:

“I think so. Midfield is clearly an area of concern and where they want to invest in central midfield. Do they need extra cover at full-back still? Probably not nowthat Mazraoui comes in, and interestingly, it’s been given the number three shirt, so maybe he will play at left-back. “And then perhaps, before the window shuts, maybe something more in attack, they’re constantly being linked. It’s a really fascinating summer at Old Trafford.”

With Jadon Sancho linked with a move away from the club, United could look to sign a new winger should he eventually leave over the coming days.

However, it has been suggested that Ten Hag’s side could attempt to sign a new striker following Rasmus Hojlund’s injury with Ivan Toney being suggested as a potential option.

So, it is going to be interesting to see what the record Premier League champions eventually do over the coming weeks to reinforce the squad.