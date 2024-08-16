Transfer news: Chido Obi Martin and Anna Sandberg join Man Utd

Manchester United has continued to make the headlines this summer transfer window ahead of the 2024/25 football season. It’s been quite an impressive transfer window under the leadership of INEOS. Manager Erik Ten Hag remains in charge after a challenging 2023/24 campaign, where he managed to lead the team to an FA Cup victory, securing a spot in next season’s UEFA Europa League. The 54-year-old manager aims to utilize the transfer window to enhance the Reds’ chances of winning the English Premier League, a feat not achieved since Sir Alex Ferguson’s team in the 2012/13 season.

So far, the Red Devils have managed to secure the services of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna to back up and create competition for new No. 9 Rasmus Hojlund. Leny Yoro has also been recruited from Lille, with the Young talented defender set to spearhead United’s defence this season and try to mitigate the errors the club suffered in the previous seasons.

While the club continues hunting for long-term senior-team targets like Luke De Jong, Matthijs De Ligt, Adrien Rabiot, and Manuel Ugarte, they have made significant auditions in the Women’s team in an attempt to rival five-time holders Chelsea and Manchester City for the WSL title this season. Manchester United has also improved its youth teams and planning for the future by acquiring emerging talents across Europe. This article explores Manchester United’s latest youthful signings, highlighting their dedication to nurturing the next generation of football stars.

CHIDO OBI MARTIN

Chido Obi Martin is the next Arsenal academy product to end his relationship with the club, following the exits of Reuell Walters and Amario Cozier-Duberry. The high-rated striker announced his departure from the North London Club on Instagram on Tuesday, 30th July 2024.

According to famous reporter Fabrizio Romano, the transfer is nearly finalized, with Obi Martin agreeing to Manchester United’s contract offer after being convinced by their project. Despite receiving more lucrative offers from Bundesliga clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, the young Danish striker chose to join Erik ten Hag’s team, believing his path to the first team would be clearer with the Red Devils.

The 16-year-old was born to a Danish mother and a Nigerian Father in 2007. He began his football career with Danish giants FC Copenhagen before he was recruited by the Gunners in the COVID-19 era. Obi Martin adapted quickly to English football and rose to international fame in November 2023, when he scored an astonishing 10 goals in one Under-16s game against a helpless Liverpool side. The youngster was promoted to the Under-18 side where he continued his impressive tally of goals, recording 32 goals in 18 League outings, including seven in a game against Norwich City. He made a few appearances for the Under-21 team towards the end of the season and occasionally trained with the senior team. His decision to leave the Gunners will be painful as the North London side fought to convince the Danish youngster to sign a new contract and remain at the club.

Obi Martin follows in the footsteps of Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez as the latest striker to make the move from the Emirates to Old Trafford. While he may initially join Manchester United’s youth team, there is every expectation that he will eventually become a key member of Erik ten Hag’s first-team squad. In the 2023-24 season, Carrington academy product Kobbie Mainoo excelled from the youth team earning a spot in United’s first team and with England’s Euro 2024 squad, while Alejandro Garnacho is also a product of the youth team. Obi Martin is expected to begin with Manchester United’s Under-18 or Under-21 teams and gradually work towards the senior squad. He is likely to start training with the first team immediately.

ANNA SANDBERG

Manchester United is set to acquire the services of Anna Sandberg from BK Hacken in a deal that would mark a record transfer fee for a Swedish women’s player. Sandberg featured in the impressive Sweden squad that secured third place at last year’s World Cup as the heart of the defense. She is one of Scandinavian football’s top young prospects and has gained Champions League experience with Hacken since joining them in 2022. While the fee remains undisclosed, it is believed to significantly surpass the £150,000 that Everton paid Rosengard for Hanna Bennison in 2021.

The 21-year-old full-back has reportedly completed her medical at United on Tuesday and is close to becoming the club’s fourth summer signing, following the arrival of Dominique Janssen from Arsenal, Elisabeth Terland from Brighton, and permanent transfer of French forward Melvine Malard.

Manchester United Women received a pre-season boost with Gabby George and Jess Simpson returning to training after both missed most of last season due to ACL injuries. Manchester United’s women’s team will be relocated to a temporary facility at the club’s Carrington training center for the upcoming season while the men’s team facilities are being renovated. Marc Skinner’s squad is training at St George’s Park for a few weeks at the start of pre-season.

AMIN CHIAKHA

Manchester United has shown strong interest in signing another Danish striker – Amin Chiakha. The 18-year-old forward has been a sensational player for the FC Copenhagen youth team. They are set to compete with city rivals Manchester City to acquire the services of this promising young talent. Several German, French, and Dutch teams including Ajax and Italian Juventus have reached out to the player’s representative for a potential transfer this summer.

Chiakha has only 12 months remaining on his current contract at Copenhagen, meaning he could be available for a relatively low fee, certain reports mention the club to value the youngster at £2m. While FC Copenhagen will attempt to retain him by trying to persuade him to sign a new contract, the interest from top European clubs and his expiring contract makes a summer transfer more likely. This outcome and pressure on the Danish team fuel the competition to sign the high-rated talent who has the potential to become the next big thing in Europe.

Chiakha joined FC Copenhagen’s youth academy from Sundby BK in 2017. He has since featured for the Danish outlet’s junior team before his breakthrough season with Copenhagen’s U19 team last season, where he scored 24 goals and provided three assists, with notable performances in the UEFA Youth League, scoring eight goals and assisted twice in nine matches. His impressive performances have caught the attention of top scouts and managers across Europe, including those at Manchester who see him as a valuable addition to their squad.

Manchester United has a reputation for nurturing Europe’s top young talent. Amin Chiakha’s potential signing aligns with this mission, showing the club’s dedication to building a squad filled with youthful potential and promise. The Red Devils’ track record of grooming young talent over the years is impressive, and a move for the 18-year-old will help him grow while establishing his potential and creating an image at a bigger club.

Manchester City are United’s closest rivals in the race and they have the best English record for developing players with high potential into world-class talents. The Sky Blues see Amin Chiakha as a perfect profile for their team and have the financial resources to beat Manchester United for his services. The chance to work under Pep Guardiola also gives them an edge against Manchester United. Manchester City has several attacking options, making Chiakha’s chances of breaking into the first team quite slim. A loan move to gain first-team experience in one of Europe’s top five leagues might be the best City can offer him at this level. Julian Alvarez’s potential departure could open up a spot for the 18-year-old in the senior team.

Chiakha showed his potential with an impressive performance against Manchester United in the UEFA Youth League, scoring a late equalizer to win a point for his team in the 2-2 draw. He is highly regarded as one of the top talents in Danish football and with his relatively young age, he is expected to achieve great success.

