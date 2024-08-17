Man Utd in constant talks with Atalanta’s Ederson



According to Spanish outlet AS, Manchester United are in constant contact with Atalanta midfielder Ederson regarding a possible transfer this month.

The Red Devils have had a productive transfer window with the signings of Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui. Mazraoui was impressive in his full debut for Man United against Fulham last night while Zirkzee scored the vital winning goal coming off the bench. De Ligt also made a cameo appearance.

It is now reported by AS that United are in constant contact with Ederson’s entourage, but he is only considered as an alternative if the club can’t sign Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain. Atalanta value their prized asset at £51 million and they are reluctant to accept anything less ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Unlikely deal

United are determined to land a new defensive midfielder ahead of the transfer deadline on August 30. Ugarte is the no.1 target for the Red Devils, but they are unwilling to meet the £51m asking price on the table, as per The Athletic.

Keeping this in mind, it seems unlikely that they will consider Ederson as a back-up target. Atalanta are also tough negotiators and they are unlikely to provide a discount on their valuation with the transfer window closing soon.

United still find to find a solution before the transfer deadline. Casemiro has looked lively since pre-season for the Red Devils, but the big question mark is whether he can stay consistent enough with his performances for a whole campaign.

The 32-year-old has shown signs of regression in the last 12 months. He had a good season opener against Fulham, but there were phases where the Cottagers were gifted with space in midfield with Casemiro higher up the field.

Such instances could be punished by more superior teams in the Premier League. United are still hopeful of landing Ugarte and there will be hoping PSG lower their demands. Ugarte’s agent Jorge Mendes is pushing for the move.