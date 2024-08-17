Liverpool and Tottenham in battle to sign Piero Hincapie

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race in signing Bayer Leverkusen centre-back, Piero Hincapie this summer according to Ecuadorian outlet, Studio Fútbol.

The Ecuadorian international was in and out of Leverkusen’s starting eleven in the Bundesliga, with Xabi Alonso preferring the centre-back pairing of Jonathan Tah and Edmond Tapsoba. Despite this, Hincapie was a regular in Die Werkself’s run to the finals of the Europa League, where he featured in 12 matches.

Studio Fútbol, citing Ecuadorian journalist José Alberto Molestina, reports that Liverpool and Tottenham have indicated interest in signing the 22-year-old this summer.

However, the Premier League giants face competition from 32-time German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Laliga side Atletico Madrid, who are also keen on the left-footed centre-back.

A report from Alejandro Ruilova, as relayed by Studio Fútbol, also reports that Leverkusen are hesitant to let the Ecuadorian leave – with Alonso reportedly holding talks for the defender to stay and be a key part of their team this season with Tah tipped to leave.

Hincapie, who is valued at €40m (£34m) by Transfermarkt, still has a contract at BayArena that will expire in the summer of 2027, and both Liverpool and Tottenham will need to be proactive to beat other rivals in securing the centre-back.

Liverpool and Tottenham battling for Hincapie

Hincapie has been one of the standout left-footed centre-backs in Europe in recent seasons.

He’s combative in defending and very aggressive towards opposition attacks. His ball efficiency is among his best assets, and it’s no surprise Xabi Alonso, who favours a possession-based system, wants to keep him.

For Liverpool, they’d be getting a centre-back who can rightly become the heir to Virgil van Dijk’s throne — the 22-year-old suits Arne Slot’s playing style of evading the press and playing out from the back.

For Spurs, Hincapie could be among the solutions to their widely criticized aerial problems, where they conceded the sixth most number of goals from set pieces last season.

Both clubs would also be getting a leader who is vocal and commanding in the penalty box.

With interest from Spain and Germany, as well as Alonso’s preference to keep the player, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool or Tottenham are able to land the defender this summer.