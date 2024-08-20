West Ham could make late move for Tammy Abraham



According to Football Insider, West Ham United are considering a late move for Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

The Hammers bolstered their centre-forward department with the signing of Nicolas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund this month, but they are looking to recruit another quality striker before the transfer deadline.

Abraham has been added to their ‘wanted list’. West Ham are likely to push for an agreement before the transfer window closes on August 30. Danny Ings could depart if the 26-year-old moves to the London Stadium.

Possible deal

The England international has entered his 4th season with the Giallorossi. He was brilliant in his debut campaign with 27 goals, but managed only 9 in the following season. Abraham suffered a serious knee injury in the final Serie A outing.

The Chelsea graduate made his long-awaited comeback in April this year and Abraham could now consider a new challenge elsewhere. Artem Dovbyk is the first-choice striker at Roma and Abraham may not break into the starting plans soon.

A return to the Premier League could be an enticing option for him. Roma are currently eyeing £25 million for his sale, but the Hammers will be hoping to sign him for less during the closing stages of the transfer window.

Abraham, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, has attributes to suit the playing style under manager Julen Lopetegui. He has a good aerial presence up front and has the ability to link-up play too.

He is more of a traditional striker, but can also run behind opposition defences with his gifted pace. West Ham have spent plenty of funds to support their new manager and we won’t be surprised by another late outlay.

West Ham recently signed Fullkrug who can provide a physical presence up front, but Lopetegui may want another solid competitor in the ranks, considering the likes of Ings and Michail Antonio are no longer in their prime.