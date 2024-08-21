Liverpool close to reaching agreement to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili

Liverpool are ‘getting close’ to reaching an agreement with Valencia to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Georgia international has been linked with the Reds in the past month and has reportedly already agreed personal terms for a move to Anfield.

The Merseyside club are now ‘close’ to reaching a full agreement with Romano reporting that a move for the 23-year-old is advancing to the ‘final stages’.

Citing Georgian outlet Geo Team, Romano reports that Mamardashvili will remain at Valencia on loan for the remainder of the season ending speculations of a loan move to Bournemouth.

The football transfer expert adds that Liverpool and Valencia are in talks to agree on a deal worth at least €30m (£25m) plus add-ons.

Allison Becker will remain Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper this season while Caoimhin Kelleher still faces an uncertain future on Merseyside. The Ireland international will be looking for more playing time and is tipped for a possible departure when Mamardashvili arrives next season.

Liverpool near Mamardashvili swoop

Liverpool are looking to solidify their goalkeeping ranks for at least the next decade. With Alisson Becker turning 32 in October, it makes sense for the Reds to swoop for a young goalkeeper as an understudy who will take over the number-one position when Alisson departs the club.

Although Alisson still has three years left on his contract at Anfield, he continues to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and it appears Liverpool want Mamardashvili lined-up as a replacement if the Brazilian departs.

Mamardashvili has proven his capabilities in Laliga and with the Georgian national team in the recently concluded European Championship where his heroics guided his country to the round of 16 in their maiden participation in the competition.

Out of the 39 goalkeepers who featured in La Liga last season, Mamardashvili’s 108 saves placed him sixth among those with the most saves in the Spanish league.

With Liverpool nearing a move for the 23-year-old, it appears Arne Slot is set to finally secure his first signing of the summer window.