Arsenal ‘trying to sign’ Ilkay Gundogan from Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is reportedly looking to leave the club just one year after joining as a free agent from Manchester City.

The German was left out of their squad in the La Liga fixture against Valencia last weekend and the Blaugrana are prepared to let him walk away for free.

Manchester City have been linked with re-signing Gundogan. However, Arsenal are also ‘trying to sign’ him this summer, according to journalist Francois Plateau.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Plateau has added that Arteta is a ‘massive fan’ of Gundogan and that he ‘wishes to sign him’ after ‘failing to secure his services’ last summer.

The duo worked together at the Etihad Stadium, although there is still no clarity as to whether or not Gundogan has shown any receptiveness towards Arsenal’s interest in his signing.

Arsenal could turn to Gundogan after signing Merino

The Gunners are currently engaged in active talks to purchase Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad. Arteta has been keen on a deep lying midfielder and the La Liga star has emerged as a prime target for the boss.

If indeed there is not much of a progression with regards to Gundogan’s future, he could be approached once a swoop for Merino is wrapped up.

The 33-year-old has a winning pedigree, having enjoyed a very successful time at both Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City. He even won five Premier League titles with the Cityzens.

Arteta would benefit from the addition of a seasoned name in an otherwise young dressing room and not least a player who performs incredibly well when the pressure is at its highest during the season.

While Arsenal are interested in Gundogan, there is still no sign that they have commenced formal talks with the player or his entourage. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola is already a step ahead of his former assistant having given the green light to the midfielder’s possible second tenure at City.

It remains to be seen if Gundogan chooses City for a second time or is lured by the possibility of guiding Arsenal to their first Premier League crown in two decades.